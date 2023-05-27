CHP continuing its ‘maximum enforcement period’ this Memorial Day weekend

The California Highway Patrol will be continuing its "maximum enforcement period" this holiday weekend as it patrols looking for speeders and distracted and impaired drivers.

The enforcement period started at 6:00 p.m. Friday evening and extends to midnight Tuesday morning. Officers will also be on the lookout for minor traffic violations, such as failure to wear a seat belt.

"This holiday, motorists can expect to see additional CHP officers patrolling California’s roadways," said CHP Commissioner Sean Duryee. "All available uniformed members of this Department will be on patrol during this Memorial Day. Our primary focus will be to enhance public safety, deter unsafe driving behavior, and when necessary, take appropriate enforcement action."

Last year’s Memorial Day weekend, the CHP made nearly 900 DUI arrests, and 45 people died in crashes across California, an almost 30% increase from 2021.