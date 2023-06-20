CHP investigates 2 more freeway shootings in Oakland, San Francisco

Two freeway shootings were reported Monday in Oakland and San Francisco.

The first was reported at about 8:40 a.m. when a vehicle was struck by a bullet on the 66th Avenue off-ramp of southbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland, according to the California Highway Patrol. The driver was not injured.

The second was reported about 10:30 p.m. on the northbound Highway 101 just south of 280 in San Francisco. A white SUV was seen at the scene riddled with multiple bullet holes. The driver of the SUV escaped unharmed, the CHP said.

The motive of both shootings is unknown and the CHP did not report that any arrests have been made.

As the number of freeway shootings are dipping in LA and across California, the Bay Area is unfortunately bucking that trend. Freeway shootings in the nine Bay Area counties have gone up since 2021, according to an analysis of California Highway Patrol data.

From guns to gangs and just overall road rage, there's a growing shooting problem on Bay Area freeways. But until there are more tools in place – and political will to reduce gun violence throughout the nine-county region – the message is out that long stretches of roads with massive blind spots are convenient places to escape accountability.

Overall, the California Highway Patrol's arrest rate statewide ranges from about 10% to 20%.

The lack of cameras and witnesses, the mobility of Bay Area rivals from city to city and the dynamic nature of a freeway crime scene all make it difficult to track down those firing weapons out of their speeding cars. The CHP also was never historically imagined as an agency to investigate shootings and homicides, experts point out.

