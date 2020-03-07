CHP investigating fatal collision on U.S. Highway 101 in Santa Clara County

The California Highway Patrol on Saturday reported a fatal collision on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose.

The collision was first reported at 5:44 a.m. on the highway at the Brokaw Road off-ramp, according to the CHP.

There were at least two vehicles involved in the collision.

The CHP issued a Sig-alert at 5:52 a.m., because all lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 101 were blocked at the scene due to the collision.

The lanes were reopened in about two hours.