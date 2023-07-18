CHP investigating shooting of woman on I-980 in Oakland Tuesday afternoon



A woman was shot in her vehicle on Interstate Highway 980 Tuesday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol said.

An initial investigation seems to point to the woman being shot from another vehicle, though a suspect or the suspect's vehicle description is not available, CHP said.

Officers were alerted by an Oakland hospital around 3:15 p.m. that a woman had admitted herself for a gunshot wound. She is expected to survive.

The shooting occurred on I-980 near 18th Street, CHP said, and that area of the highway was shut down from 4 to 4:30 p.m. as officers investigated the scene.

The highway patrol is looking for anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or was present on the freeway Tuesday afternoon and might have seen something. Anyone with information should call (707) 917-4491.

Related article

The shooting occurred in the aftermath of two recent Bay Area shootings, with one incident resulting in an 8-year-old boy being caught in the crossfire.