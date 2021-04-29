CHP investigating shooting on Hwy 4 in Pittsburg, victim expected to survive

California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on eastbound Highway 4 in PIttsburg. Officials say a man in his 20s suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Contra Costa CHP said they were notified of a possible freeway shooting at 8:34 p.m. It happened Thursday evening on the off-ramp to Railroad Avenue.

Paramedics say the victim, who was driving a 2018 Honda Accord, was responsive when they arrived. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Another driver said the victim's car hit his trailer after the shooting.

CHP said the unnamed victim did not have suspect information or a suspect vehicle for them. No suspect information is available. CHP did not say what led up to the shooting, but in their press release they said with confidence it did not appear to be random.

The off-ramp is expected to be closed for several hours.