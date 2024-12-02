CHP officers fired at while pursuing speeding vehicle in Oakland

article

Officers with the California Highway Patrol were shot at while pursuing a speeding vehicle in Oakland early Monday morning, officials say.

In a social media post, CHP Hayward said they attempted to stop a gray 2020 Honda Civic at around 12:19 a.m. on northbound Interstate 880 north of A Street.

When the driver refused to stop, officers pursued the vehicle onto city streets in Oakland.

CHP said the passenger of the Honda fired a weapon on three separate occasions during the pursuit.

The officers were not injured. No one else was injured during the pursuit. CHP said the officers gave distance due to the reckless nature of the Honda's occupants.

Later, they found the vehicle abandoned in Oakland.

Officials are seeking witnesses or anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the individuals who evaded the CHP officers.