CHP pursuit after Oakland freeway shooting, recovery of AK-47

A police pursuit spanning three Bay Area counties ended in one car crash, multiple arrests and the recovery of an AK-47 firearm, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said the chase began about 2 a.m. on Tuesday in Oakland after shots were fired near westbound I-580 near Golf Links Road.

The CHP said officers spotted the car speeding away, and they pursued it into San Francisco, where the car eventually stopped on Bayshore Boulevard just off US Highway 101.

The CHP said three people got out and tried to run away, but were quickly arrested.

The driver took off once again- and was chased into Palo Alto-- where he was taken into custody.

Officers seized an AK-47 assault rifle with extended magazines and spent shell casings.