CHP surge in San Francisco helping cut crime, Newsom says

The Brief Gov. Gavin Newsom says a joint effort between the California Highway Patrol and local police has led to a 22% drop in violent crime in San Francisco. The collaboration has resulted in nearly 700 pounds of fentanyl seized, 500 arrests, and over 115 stolen vehicles recovered, according to the governor’s office. San Francisco officials say the CHP’s ongoing support is crucial as the city prepares for major events like the Super Bowl and FIFA World Cup.



Gov. Gavin Newsom is highlighting the success of a statewide effort between the California Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies aimed at reducing crime in cities like San Francisco.

The governor said the crime suppression operations, launched two months ago, are showing tangible results as CHP officers expand patrols from the state’s freeways and onto streets.

Newsom pointed to those efforts as proof that the state’s approach is working — and as a reason why a surge of federal law enforcement in the Bay Area is unnecessary.

"California is going all in to build on the success in the Bay Area to enhance public safety. We've seen significant success in driving down crime when we've partnered CHP officers with local law enforcement officials," the governor said.

Decline in violent crime

Local perspective:

According to the governor’s office, San Francisco has seen a 22% drop in violent crime over the past year. The collaboration between SFPD and CHP in the city has also led to the seizure of nearly 700 pounds of fentanyl, more than 500 arrests, 6,200 citations for illegal activity, and the recovery of 115 stolen vehicles.

CHP spokesperson Andrew Barclay said the agency’s goal is to support local police departments stretched thin by staffing shortages.

"SFPD and the other jurisdictions we worked with have their hands full," Barclay said. "By coming in and doing proactive enforcement, it allows these departments to focus their resources elsewhere."

San Francisco Police Interim Chief Paul Yep praised the CHP’s involvement, saying it has helped address street-level crime and drug activity.

"They’re helping with street conditions, drug arrests, traffic," Yep said. "They are making a difference in San Francisco."

Yep added that the partnership will be vital as the city prepares to host major upcoming events.

"We’re planning together for the Super Bowl and FIFA," Yep said. "We need their help, and those are major events that will put San Francisco in the spotlight. We’re going to be the safest city for the Super Bowl."

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie also lauded the partnership, crediting the CHP and the governor’s continued support for progress in crime hotspots like the Tenderloin and South of Market neighborhoods.

"I appreciate the CHP," Lurie said. "I appreciate the governor doubling down on support. We have to get fentanyl dealers off our streets. We have to get drugs off our streets. This is going to help us do that."

The CHP said there is no timeline yet for when the special deployments will end. Meanwhile, San Francisco police said the additional manpower remains welcome as the department continues to rebuild its ranks.