CHP 'surge' in East Bay yields more arrests, stolen cars and guns

The California Highway Patrol continued its East Bay "surge" last weekend, yielding arrests, stolen cars and guns.

The CHP said Saturday's operation included more than 60 personnel, and officers made 22 arrests, including five for suspected felonies.

Also, 21 cars were impounded and 16 stolen cars were recovered.

Four firearms were seized, including three ghost guns.

The CHP also shared helicopter video of officers zeroing in on sideshow suspects last weekend.

Sideshows took place in Vallejo, Richmond and Oakland early Sunday morning.

The CHP said 20 people were arrested, eight cars impounded and at least one gun was seized.

Oakland police, San Francisco police, Vallejo police and the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office all assisted.