CHP Task Force recovers 20 stolen cars in Oakland

A task force with the California Highway Patrol recovered 20 stolen cars in Oakland.

The cars included three commercial vehicles, a dump truck filled with stolen car parts, and two cars with their VINs swapped.

CHP made the recovery on Oct. 17.

The cars were all found on a property after CHP's Northern Foreign Export and Recovery team and the Alameda County Regional Auto Theft Task Force executed a search warrant regarding an ongoing investigation into stolen cars.

Twenty stolen cars and car parts recovered in Oakland on Oct. 17.

Two unregistered guns were also found during the search. It's unclear if any arrests were made.

CHP said these stolen cars and stolen car parts often resold to unsuspecting buyers.

"We continue to remind the public that when purchasing vehicles or vehicle components from retailers at prices that appear to be below the market value, use caution and verify the information with local law enforcement," CHP said.