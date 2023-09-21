CHP vehicle fatally strikes pedestrian in San Mateo

A California Highway Patrol officer fatally struck a pedestrian while driving his patrol vehicle when the person out on the freeway in San Mateo, officials said.

CHP Lt. Chris Mullins said the person was pronounced dead at the scene. The officer driving the patrol vehicle was not injured, Mullins said.

"Pedestrians are not allowed to be on the freeway," Mullins said. "It's unfortunate what happened."

Mullins said the officer was traveling in the eastbound lanes of state Highway 92 on Wednesday near the Delaware Street about 10 p.m.

The lanes reopened about 4 a.m. Thursday.

It was unclear what the person was doing on the freeway or the circumstances leading up to the fatal accident.

No other details were immediately released.

Video taken of the aftermath showed CHP officers arresting a man at the scene, but Mullins said that was from another incident. He did not elaborate.

Reached early Thursday morning, the San Mateo County Coroner's Office did not have an identification of who died.

CHP officers stand at the scene where a pedestrian was killed by a patrol vehicle in San Mateo. Sept. 20, 2023

CHP officers lay down tape on SR 92 after a patrol vehicle killed a pedestrian in San Mateo. Sept. 20, 2023