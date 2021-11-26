Christmas tree shortage due to summer heat wave and wildfires

People looking to buy a Christmas tree can expect to pay a little more this year.

Tree farm owners say that the summer heat wave and wildfires in Oregon have created a shortage.

"You feel like you're in a mini winter wonderland," said Rhonda Smith of San Francisco as she described Clancy's Christmas Trees. It's a family-owned lot operating in San Francisco's Sunset neighborhood since 1949.

"That evergreen smell is like my favorite sort of memory coming in," said Smith.

On Thanksgiving afternoon into the evening, there was a steady stream of customers.

"It's great. It's festive. Christmas is almost here," said Toliy Gliberman who was buying a tree.

For many families, a visit here after their thanksgiving meal is tradition.

"It feels like our own homecoming. It's Thanksgiving. We're coming to Clancy's. We know they're going to be open," said Smith.

She was with her son and husband Mike who said, "It just kind of kick starts the season for us. Makes it feel like Christmas for us."

The lot opened Saturday, earlier than ever before due to demand.

SEE ALSO: The best places to shop on Black Friday 2021

"We usually wait till the weekend, yeah. But this year, we're like we have time. let's go get it tonight," said Kim Gliberman.

Owner Stephen Clancy said an extreme heat wave this past summer in Oregon where his family has a tree farm created a shortage.

"It sunburned a lot of trees," said Clancy, "We're a little bit higher elevation than a normal tree farm so we're super lucky that we had very little burn compared to other farms."

The Clancy family said they have much to be thankful for as they gathered with friends and employees for Thanksgiving dinner under a tent on the lot, celebrating while working.

"It's a tradition we've had ever since I can remember," said Linda Clancy, "We are together. We have a good time."

Customers said it's a treat to come here on Thanksgiving. .

"It's a change. Everybody was in lockdown for two years. It's a festive mood. It's exciting," said Toliy Gliberman who visited the lot with his wife, two young children and their two dogs.

Clancy said customers should expect to pay a few more dollars per tree.

Advertisement

His advice to those looking for a taller tree, 8 feet and higher, to buy early.