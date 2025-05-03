Cinco de Mayo kicks off in San Jose with cars, culture, and community

The Brief San Jose kicked off Cinco de Mayo weekend with a vibrant lowrider car show, celebrating Mexican American culture and community pride. Police are increasing patrols and may close streets as large crowds are expected through Monday.



The roar and rumble of classic and custom cars took over downtown San Jose on Saturday at the third annual Cinco de Mayo Car Show, kicking off a weekend full of festivities celebrating Mexican American culture.

"Bringing the community together, displaying our passions for our vehicles, mainly trucks and cars," said event organizer Pepe Cortez.

The event featured dozens of customized lowriders - cars deeply connected to Mexican American culture. Each one served as a moving piece of art and a symbol of pride and creativity.

"During a festival weekend, could be chaotic, but when we can control it and keep everybody safe, I think that's what the city wants us to do and that's why we're here," Cortez said.

Police presence ramps up for weekend crowds

San Jose police said they are preparing for tens of thousands of people between now and Monday night. Extra patrols will be on duty throughout the weekend, particularly in downtown and East San Jose.

Some streets may be closed, with traffic diverted to manage safety and congestion.

In previous years, celebrations have occasionally grown unruly, and this year, SJPD is making it clear: they’ll be cracking down on illegal sideshows and any disruptive behavior.

Cortez showed off a 1968 Chevrolet C10 during the event. Robert Johnson, who won "Best Lowrider" in 2024, returned this year with his 1953 Chevy.

"Honestly, it's all the murals and artwork on the seats, inside the engine bay and door jams... have my daughter's name, my truck, my daughter when she was only 6 months old, and my son's name is on the other end," Johnson explained, as he showed KTVU what made his vehicle so special.

In addition to the full lineup of cars, attendees enjoyed food trucks and vendors selling one-of-a-kind items.

"It's so cool all the trucks here. It's crazy. I've lived here for over 20 years of my life here, and it's amazing to see the community come together," said Jordan Oum of San Jose.

"Before, it used to be cruising around downtown and people would get in trouble, but now they have an area where they can all hang out and have a good time," said Christian Pedroza of San Jose.

"I've never seen so many all together and all lined up, it's really nice," said Nicolette Noto, also of San Jose, of the lowriders.

The festivities will continue Sunday with two major events: a Cinco de Mayo parade and festival in East San Jose and a downtown celebration at Plaza de César Chávez.