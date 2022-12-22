City of Alameda to again open warming shelter for cold weather months

A warming shelter will again open in Alameda starting Friday to help upwards of 15 unhoused people three days a week through the end of April, city officials said.

The shelter is located at Christ Episcopal Church at 1700 Santa Clara Ave. Entry is through the Grand Street parking lot.

The shelter will be open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays to offer dinner, a warm place to sleep, breakfast, and some overnight storage.

Showers will be available on Wednesdays and Fridays. Guests can also receive toiletries and clothing, including T-shirts, socks, hats and possibly warm coats. Guests may bring one well-behaved pet with approval.

The shelter is being operated by the Housing Consortium of the East Bay, which among other work, creates communities for people with developmental disabilities and other needs.

People can get in touch with the shelter by calling (510) 832-1382, ext. 123 or by email at warmingcenter@hceb.org.

Alameda also operates a safe parking program and a center for unhoused residents, which is open day and night.










