Clayton Kershaw helps 10-year-old boy complete late grandfather's bucket list item

Countless times, Los Angeles Dodgers fans have gotten used to seeing Clayton Kershaw deliver for the Boys in Blue from the mound.

But this time, the longtime Dodger ace came through in the clutch for a young boy from Colorado. After pitching a scoreless inning as the National League starting pitcher, the lefty fielded questions from the media in a short press conference. The last question came from 10-year-old Blake Grice.

The boy walked up to Kershaw to tell him a story about how his grandfather, a Redondo Beach resident, was a huge Dodger fan and had a bucket list, which included meeting Kershaw and broadcast icon Vin Scully. Unfortunately, Blake's grandfather died of brain cancer in 2014, and it is now up to the 10-year-old to complete the bucket list item for him, the boy explained to Kershaw.

"My grandpa loved you," he told Kershaw. "He wanted to meet you and Vin Scully one day. This moment is important to me because I’m living his story."

The boy's touching story prompted Kershaw to get up from the media seat to greet Blake.

"Thanks for telling me that. That took a lot of courage to tell me that," Kershaw told Blake.