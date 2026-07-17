LIVE: Vegetation fire burns near Clayton

Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire near Clayton that is spreading at a moderate rate, according to fire officials.

Fire reported near Morgan Territory Road

Crews were dispatched at about 2:44 p.m. to the area of Morgan Territory and Marsh Creek roads, according to the Contra Costa Fire Protection District and Cal Fire's Santa Clara Unit.

Contra Costa County has alerted residents who live between Morgan Territory and Mount Diablo State Park to prepare to evacuate.

Fire grows to 50 acres

Cal Fire said the blaze has burned approximately 51 acres.

Officials are urging the public to avoid the area while firefighters work to contain the fire.