UC Goldman Initiative paying Oaklanders to solve store vacancy issue

The Brief Oakland is trying to find a way to reduce the number of vacant storefronts and lots in the city. In collaboration with the UC Berkeley Goldman School of Public Policy, the city sent out 20,000 letters asking residents for help. Those recipients who respond will be entered into a lottery to form a 40-person committee to find creative solutions to the problem.



Oakland city leadership is trying to address why there are so many vacant lots and storefronts, and is asking for the public’s help to do it.

Approximately 20,000 residents have received letters offering them the chance to participate in a new University of California, Berkeley Goldman School Initiative. The plan is to create a 40-member Civic Assembly to help reduce the number of vacant lots and storefronts.

Chris Iglesias, the CEO of The Unity Council ,said they’re seeking creative problem solvers.

"We’re open to ideas, we’ve been talking to folks," Iglesias said. "How can we be creative, how can Oakland be filling these vacancies?"

Dig deeper:

Iglesias and others on a steering committee met on Friday with a team from UC Berkeley’s Goldman School of Public Policy to launch the Civic Assembly initiative, the first of its kind in the Bay Area.

"This civic assembly will focus on vacant lots and storefronts in Oakland and make recommendations to be able to make these community assets really work for the community, whether it’s a place for children to play or the elderly, or where artists can have their work (displayed), where entrepreneurs can move forward and have spaces to operate," Angela Glover Blackwell, PolicyLink founder and a professor at the UC Berkeley Goldman School. "Where are te vacant lots, where are the storefronts? What government agencieshave responsibility? What happened in other places?"

Blackwell and her team decided to build the Community Assembly via lottery — the 20,000 letter recipients are invited to enter a lottery from which 40 members will be chosen.

By the numbers:

Those 40 members will receive $1,350 for partaking in three weekend sessions to develop solutions to the question of why Oakland has so many vacant lots and storefronts, and what could be done with them.

The plan is for the Civic Assembly to develop a report with recommendations for the mayor and the city council.

"If you got a mailer, I’d say please respond," Gregory Hodge, Oakland Civic Assembly Steering Committee member said. "We really want to make this a broad-based effort that gets the everyday Oaklander involved.



