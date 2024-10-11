Cliff's Variety windows shattered, SF Castro business owner asks for 'good vibes'

article

The display windows of a popular San Francisco Castro business were smashed overnight, the business owner tells us.

Cliff's Variety, the beloved hardware store (and then some), known for its decorative seasonal window displays, including their current horrific Halloween themed décor, posted on social media late Friday morning about what happened.

Terry Asten Bennett, the owner of the business, spoke to KTVU over the phone Friday afternoon. She actually had to keep us on hold for a bit because one of her employees was injured and sent to the ER. He was helping the contractors remove the broken glass when it slipped on his upper arm, bicep area. He likely needed stitches.

Bennett said she received the call from police at 4:30 a.m. and that police filed a report.

Unfortunately, Cliff’s Variety surveillance cameras didn’t get the footage because of the positioning of their awning.

She said the only neighborhood business that might have surveillance footage that could be of use was Strut, which is across the street.

She didn’t have any leads as to who would do this.

"I don’t think it was a personal attack on us." She did say it could simply be any of the, "drug-addicted crazy people coming off a high in the middle of the night."

As for their elaborate Halloween display. Bennet says, "It sucks."

Photo of shattered glass display window at Cliffs Variety in San Francisco Castro. Oct. 11, 2024. (Photo: Cliffs Variety Facebook page)

Not only is she a member of the Castro Merchants Association, she’s the president. She has been supportive of fellow Castro businesses and has had to send others information on broken window grants in the past.

The windows at Cliff's Variety will be boarded up, likely until next Thursday their social media post read. "That is as fast as they can get us the new glass. And it would mean a lot to all of us if you could share some good vibes and love around the neighborhood."

She says crimes of this nature have seen ebbs and flows in the neighborhood.

"Up until last night, things were getting better," said Bennett. "Going back to the pandemic, there was a lot of craziness and then another spurt a year ago where there were a lot of broken windows."

But she remains optimistic as a longtime business owner. Cliff’s Variety was started by her great-grandfather in 1936. She became involved in the family business in 1997.

"You can’t live in fear and pessimism. Every merchant can use a little extra love right now."

She simply wants,"love, friendliness and lots of shopping."

KTVU has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for more information about this incident. We will update this story with any details they offer.

Andre Torrez is a digital content producer for KTVU. Email Andre at andre.torrez@fox.com or call him at 510-874-0579.