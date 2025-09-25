Closer look at San Ramon police drone that led to arrests in jewelry heist

The Brief San Ramon police demonstrate drone unit that played key role in jewelry-store robbery probe. Device was overhead even before robbery crew showed up in stolen cars. Three men charged by prosecutors.



KTVU got a behind-the-scenes look at the San Ramon police drone program that helped lead to arrests in a jewelry heist that netted up to $2 million in goods.

From hundreds of feet above City Center Bishop Ranch, the drone's camera instantly gave police footage of the getaway stolen vehicles.

The group invaded Heller Jewelers at about 1:50 p.m. Monday. Some were with armed with guns, while others smashed display cases with tools.

"From rings to watches, necklaces, bracelets, that was among some of the stuff that we recovered," said San Ramon police Lt. Leysy Pelayo.

But the group didn't count on the front door to lock behind them. One robber fired shots from a 9mm handgun, shattering the glass door and allowing them to get out.

Drone above scene even before holdup

But thanks to a tip by Dublin police, San Ramon police had already launched their drone even before the robbery crew showed up at the shopping center in stolen cars that they staged in the valet area.

On Thursday, KTVU got a close look at the command center for what's known as the "Drone as First Responder" program at San Ramon police headquarters.

This was where Sgt. Todd Feinberg, sitting at the console - as well as another officer out in the field - controlled the drone at the time of the robbery.

"Our drones are quiet enough, and they just don't know they're up there," said police Lt. Mark Gunning. "We're able to zoom in and capture the footage that we did and get the situational awareness to our officers responding."

The drone footage and help by Oakland and Dublin police led to the arrests of six men and one juvenile, all from Oakland.

Charges filed by prosecutors

KTVU learned that late Thursday, Contra Costa County prosecutors filed robbery and conspiracy charges against Ira Austin, 19; and two brothers, Jimmy Ray, 27, and Michael Ray, 31. The younger Ray pleaded no contest to robbing a TV news photographer of his camera in Berkeley in 2020.

"We are going to work on identifying any other individuals who are outstanding and obviously complete this entire investigation," Pelayo said.

At a rally Thursday, Dublin's mayor and community activists praised police but warned these robberies are happening across the Bay Area.

"What happened recently actually shattered our mind about the safety of our area," said Dublin Mayor Sherry Hu, who noted that Dublin officers helped arrest several suspects. Those arrests happened at the Dublin BART station, KTVU has learned.

Edward Escobar of Citizens Unite said, "Crime is not geo-fenced. So crime that is resulting from criminals coming out of the areas of Oakland, trying to get the low-hanging fruit from other adjacent communities."

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on Twitter @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan