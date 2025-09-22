Shots fired during smash-and-grab at San Ramon jewelry store

article

Gunshots erupted at a San Ramon jewelry store on Monday afternoon when a group of thieves forced their way into the building and began smashing displays.

Authorities began receiving reports of the robbery shortly after 2 p.m., and San Ramon Police Department Chief Denton Carlson confirmed to KTVU that several suspects entered the Heller Jewelers store at 6000 Bollinger Canyon Road and began breaking into cases to steal the items inside.

Denton said shots were fired during the robbery, but did not say if the suspects or workers inside the store were the ones who began shooting. However, he noted no one was reported injured in the shooting.

The suspects fled the scene, though it was not immediately known if they managed to steal any items from the store beforehand.

Denton told KTVU that four possible suspects were detained and some firearms recovered by other police departments following the robbery, though did not say if there were any other possible suspects still outstanding.

The backstory:

Heller Jewelers was robbed of more than $1 million worth of jewelry in March 2023. Seven people burst into the jewelry store on Bollinger Canyon Road, and security footage showed two gunmen confronting security guards and workers at gunpoint.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KTVU for updates.