Cluster of earthquakes shakes the East Bay

A series of eight small earthquakes rattled the East Bay on Sunday morning

The U.S. Geological Society reported the first four quakes struck near San Ramon in quick succession. The first 3.8-magnitude earthquake struck at about 9:38 a.m.

That shake was followed by a 3.7-magnitude earthquake roughly two minutes later at 9:39 a.m., according to the USGS. Two smaller eathquakes – one 3.0 and the other a 2.9 – were reported at about 9:41 a.m.

The next quake occurred in the same area a little under 40 minutes later, with a 2.5-magnitude earthquake striking at 10:18 a.m.

A 3.2-magnitude earthquake was reported at 10:42 a.m., which was followed immediately by another 3.0 quake.

The final earthquake struck at 11:50 a.m., and was reported at 3.0 magnitude.

No injuries or damages were reported in the wake of the series of earthquakes.