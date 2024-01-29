Expand / Collapse search
$55M worth of cocaine, marijuana seized by Florida Coast Guard crew in drug trafficking busts

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
News
FOX 13 News
COAST-GUARD-DRUGS-4.jpg article

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - After a 60-day counter drug patrol, a Coast Guard crew offloaded about $55 million worth of drugs in St. Petersburg on Monday. 

The U.S. Coast Guard said their Cutter Resolute (WMEC 620) crew was patrolling in support of Joint Interagency Task Force South. They said the crew stopped two suspected drug trafficking ventures during the patrol. 

COAST-GUARD-DRUGS-1.jpg

Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard. 

The stops prevented a total of 6,565 pounds of marijuana and about 3,700 pounds of cocaine from entering the country. According to the Coast Guard crew, six suspects were detained during the drug trafficking busts. 

"Despite being deployed throughout the holiday season, the crew served with professionalism," said Cmdr. Matthew R. Kolodica, the commanding officer of the Resolute's crew. "The result of their collected effort was an extremely successful patrol which kept $55 million of drugs from reaching its intended destination."

COAST-GUARD-DRUGS-3.jpg

Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard. 

The crew also met with Panama's National Aeronaval Service to strengthen the United States' partnership with Panama. The Coast Guard said the team talked strategies to combat illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing. 

The Resolute is a 210-foot, Reliance-class medium endurance cutter that is based in St. Petersburg, according to Coast Guard officials. It has an 80-person crew. 

COAST-GUARD-DRUGS-2.jpg

Courtesy: U.S. Coast Guard. 