Colleagues mourn death of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center doctor

Colleagues at Santa Clara County Medical Center in San Jose are mourning the loss of the chief of nephrology after he died recently.

Santa Clara County spokeswoman María Leticia Gómez said in a statement to KTVU on Thursday that the entire county is saddened to have lost a "valued colleague," Dr. Amul Jobalia.

"Dr. Jobalia was a dedicated and treasured physician who helped countless patients and touched so many of our lives," she wrote. "We are providing support so that our staff has time to grieve and cope with this unexpected loss."

She did not provide any more information on when or how he died and asked for privacy on behalf of his family and friends.

She also provided numbers to the Suicide Prevention Hotline 1-855-278-4202 and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

According to the hospital's website, Jobalia joined the faculty in 2001 after completing his Nephrology Fellowship at Stanford University School of Medicine.

Before that, Jobalia graduated from UCLA School of Medicine in 1995 and went on to complete his internal medicine residency at Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in 1999.

