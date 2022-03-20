Color explosion from 250,000 tulips, daffodils on historic Nashville estate signal spring's arrival

Spring has already sprung in Nashville, Tennessee.

Cheekwood Estate and Gardens is celebrating its 10th anniversary of Cheekwood in Bloom, a month-long festival that celebrates the season’s changing.

This year’s celebrations got underway on March 12, just hours after Nashville saw nearly 3 inches of snow on the ground. It was the snowiest March since 2015.

One of the festival’s highlights is the 250,000 tulips and daffodils planted in one of the largest and most colorful known spring celebrations. The combination of 150,000 tulips and the 100,000 daffodils help to make up the Cheekwood in Bloom which runs until April 10.

The beloved tradition for Nashvillians also features live music, workshops and outdoor wellness classes on Cheekwood’s 55 acres land.

New blooms of 100,000 daffodils planted in the fall have resulted in an explosion of color on the estate surrounded by the rolling hills of middle Tennessee.

"I’m excited to activate our permanent and perennial daffodil collection to effectively double the number of blooms on display, and I love how the design and color palette reference the yellow daffodils and pull the new feature in the Color Garden," Cheekwood Vice President of Gardens and Facilities Peter Grimaldi said. "The rich yellows and oranges of the classic daffodil palette are set up by a contrasting combination of pink and purples arranged along the Arches and woven into a bright yellow ribbon of tulips twisting through the Color Garden."

Along with the blooming tulips, daffodils, hyacinths and violas, visitors will also see colorful signs of spring in the trees.

As an accredited national arboretum, Cheekwood’s collection of magnolias, redbuds and dogwoods showcase new fragrant blooms in March and April.

Cheekwood will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. throughout the festival. To purchase tickets and learn more about Cheekwood in Bloom, click here .

