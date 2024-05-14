article

Comcast reportedly announced a new offering amid the streaming wars – a bundle that will come with Netflix, Apple TV+ and Peacock.

The bundle was reportedly announced Tuesday by Comcast chief Brian Roberts during the MoffettNathanson’s 2024 Media, Internet and Communications Conference in New York.

Comcast confirmed the new bundle of the top apps will be called StreamSaver and will be available later this month.

Comcast did not disclose the price of the upcoming bundle during the conference or to Fox Television Stations, or say if it would include ad or ad-free versions.

Deadline and Variety reported Roberts said the bundle will be available at "a vastly reduced price to anything that is in the market now."

Subscriptions for Peacock begin at $5.99/month, Netflix at $6.99/month and Apple TV+ at 9.99/month, though Peacock and Netflix’s cheapest tier include ads so many people pay more.

Comcast’s bundle is the latest to be announced as customers are paying prices higher than ever for their favorite individual streaming services.

Earlier this month, Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery announced a bundle of Disney+, Hulu and Max (formerly HBO) that will become available this summer.

The cost of that bundle has also not yet been announced.

This story was reported from Detroit.