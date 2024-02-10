Commercial fishing boat runs aground near Bay Area marine sanctuary

article

A 58-foot commercial fishing vessel ran aground Friday night two miles southwest of Bodega Bay in the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The Aleutian Storm, with a capacity of 3,400 gallons of diesel fuel, had about 1,500 gallons on board, the Coast Guard said in a social media posting Saturday.

After the captain of the boat called for help, a Coast Guard boat crew from Bodega Bay and a helicopter from San Francisco were dispatched. A California Highway Patrol helicopter and Sonoma County firefighters assisted, according to the Coast Guard.

All four crew members, who were uninjured, were able to swim to shore, the Coast Guard said.

The Coast Guard said it is monitoring the vessel for pollution issues while salvage operations are conducted, and efforts are made to remove its fuel.

The principal address of the Aleutian Storm's owner is in Crescent City, according to the California Secretary of State's office.