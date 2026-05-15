Community asked to weigh in on lifting I-580 truck ban

The Brief Caltrans is conducting a study to determine the impacts of lifting a decades-old ban on big rigs along an 8-mile stretch of Interstate 580 in Oakland. The study was requested by community organizations and the Bay Area Air Quality Management District to address traffic, noise, and air pollution burdens currently concentrated near Interstate 880. Because the truck ban is written into California state law, any final changes would require action by the state Legislature.



Residents will have the opportunity this weekend to share their thoughts on whether to lift a long-standing ban on big rigs along Interstate 580 in the East Bay.

Caltrans is currently studying the issue and will host a "listening session" and public meeting on Saturday to gather community feedback.

Large truck debate

Caltrans proposal to lift truck ban along I-580.

What we know:

The study focuses on an 8.7-mile stretch of I-580 running from Foothill Boulevard through Grand Avenue. Large trucks have been prohibited from this section of the highway since it was first constructed.

The assessment began last spring following requests from community organizations in East and West Oakland, as well as the Bay Area Air Quality Management District.

The study is analyzing traffic volume on both I-580 and I-880, noise and air pollution, and the potential impact on Highway 13 and Oakland city streets such as High Street, Grand Avenue, and Fruitvale Avenue.

Officials noted that lifting the ban could lead to increased truck traffic on local streets as drivers navigate between the two highways.

Impact more equitably shared

What they're saying:

Community groups supporting the change argue that residents living near I-880 have historically carried the burden of traffic and pollution. They contend that this impact should be shared more equitably with neighborhoods in the Oakland Hills.

According to Hector Chinchilla, a public information officer for Caltrans District 4, the agency is remaining neutral during the process.

"Caltrans doesn't have an opinion on the findings nor a recommendation," Chinchilla said. "All we're doing is studying to see what is A, what is B, and then it will be up to the voters and a legislator to take it up through the proper channels to make a change."

Because the ban is established under California state law, any modification to the current restrictions must be approved by the state Legislature.

The study is expected to be completed and shared by the end of this year or in early 2027.

What you can do:

The listening session on Saturday will be held at St. Jarlath Catholic Church, located at 2620 Pleasant St. in Oakland, starting at 10 a.m. An additional public meeting is scheduled for May 23.