Community leader enjoys ridealong with Blue Angels as 'Key Influencer'

While the Blue Angels are in town, they’re showing some love to locals who serve their communities. One community leader who runs a non-profit supporting youth in San Francisco enjoyed a ride-along in a Navy fighter jet.

­­­­­­­­­­It’s all part of the Blue Angels Key Influencer program, which selects community leaders who shape youth for good.

Curt Yagi, the executive director for San Francisco non-profit Real Options for City Kids, or R.O.C.K., was selected as the winner this time. His reward is a flight with the Blue Angels.

"I feel very lucky," said Yagi. "I feel like I won the Blue Angels lottery."

Yagi said his organization has spent 30 years addressing the needs of underserved and at-risk kids through sports and recreational activities and health care access. Now, the non-profit serves up to 500 children aged 6-17.

"We serve a small neighborhood in San Francisco called Visitacion Valley. It’s got its challenges," he said.

Before the flight, the Blue Angels met him at the San Francisco Bay Oakland International Airport, where the ground crew explained the technicalities behind the flight.

Then, Yagi suited up for flight, and before he knew it, he was taking off.

He said while they were in the air, they did a number of tricks, so many he struggled to pick a favorite maneuver.

"The favorite was going upside down, come to think of it, and kind of hanging there negative G’s," he said.

Despite the nerves, he handled every turn with a good attitude.

"This is every little boy and grown adult's dream to do something like this," he said. "It was fun, it was unbelievable!"

Yagi left with a photo signed by the pilots and an item off his bucket list checked.

To be selected for this program, an individual who has shown excellent service in youth is nominated and then chosen at each Fleet Week.