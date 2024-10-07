San Francisco Fleet Week 2024: Times, locations, and what to expect
SAN FRANCISCO - It's that time of year again! Fleet Week in San Francisco is officially underway.
US Navy ships have already started to sail in the San Francisco Bay, and the Blue Angels are scheduled to land Sunday night for the upcoming week as the City of San Francisco prepares to kick off 2024's Fleet Week.
Official festivities begin Monday with military bands playing in various neighborhoods. On Wednesday, ship tours begin at 10 a.m., and for every day of the week for free, excluding Friday, when the air show and Parade of Ships begin.
Friday is the start of the Air Show with the Blue Angels, Leap Frogs, and more making a comeback.
Locations and times for the concerts can be accessed here.
Below is the 2024 Fleet Week schedule:
MONDAY, Oct. 7:
Navy Band Southwest-Woodwind Quintet
TUESDAY, Oct. 8:
Navy Band Southwest-Woodwind Quintet
1st Marine Division Band-Brass Band
1st Marine Division Band-Woodwind Quintet
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 9:
Ship Tour Day 1: Pier 27, the USS Somerset from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Navy Band Southwest-Brass Band
1st Marine Division Band-Brass Band
USAF Band of the Golden West-Mobility
Navy Band Southwest-Woodwind Quintet
1st Marine Division Band-Woodwind Quintet
THURSDAY, Oct. 10:
Honor Our Fallen Concert
Parade of Ships from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Ship Tour Day 2: Pier 27, the USS Somerset from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. & Pier 35, the USCGC Bertholf from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
USAF Band of the Golden West-Mobility
Navy Band Southwest-Woodwind Quintet
Navy Band Southwest-Brass Band & SF Pride Band
1st MARDIV Band Wind Ensemble & NBSW Woodwind Quintet
FRIDAY, Oct. 11:
Parade of Ships from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Air Show
Fleet Week Expo
Silent Drill Platoon
Navy Band Southwest-Brass Band
Navy Band Southwest-Woodwind Quintet
1st MARDIV Ceremonial Band, Silent Drill Platoon, and Diamondbacks
Navy Band Southwest-Destroyers
1st Marine Division-Brass Band
Port Chicago 50 Play
SATURDAY, Oct. 12:
Air Show
Ship Tour Day 3: Ship Tour Day 2: Pier 27-the USS Somerset, Pier 30/32-the USS Tripoli, Pier 35-the USCGC Bertholf, all from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At Pier 15/17-Canadian Frigate HMCS Regina from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Fleet Week Expo
Fleet Fest
Heroes Concert at Fleet Fest
Silent Drill Platoon
Navy Band Southwest-Brass Band
Navy Band Southwest-Woodwind Quintet
1st Marine Division-Brass Band
Navy Band Southwest-Destroyers
1st MARDIV Brass Band and Diamondbacks
Port Chicago 50 Play
SUNDAY, Oct. 13:
Air Show
Fleet Week Expo
Fleet Fest
Ship Tour Day 4: Ship Tour Day 2: Pier 27-the USS Somerset, Pier 30/32-the USS Tripoli, Pier 35-the USCGC Bertholf, all from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At Pier 15/17-Canadian Frigate HMCS Regina from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Silent Drill Platoon
US Naval Sea Cadet Corps Band of the West Division
1st MARDIV Ceremonial Band, and NBSW Bands
MONDAY, Oct. 14:
Ship Tours Day 5: Pier 27-the USS Somerset, Pier 30/32-the USS Tripoli from
1st Marine Division - Ceremonial Band