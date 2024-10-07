San Francisco Fleet Week 2024: Times, locations, and what to expect

It's that time of year again! Fleet Week in San Francisco is officially underway.

US Navy ships have already started to sail in the San Francisco Bay, and the Blue Angels are scheduled to land Sunday night for the upcoming week as the City of San Francisco prepares to kick off 2024's Fleet Week.

Official festivities begin Monday with military bands playing in various neighborhoods. On Wednesday, ship tours begin at 10 a.m., and for every day of the week for free, excluding Friday, when the air show and Parade of Ships begin.

Friday is the start of the Air Show with the Blue Angels, Leap Frogs, and more making a comeback.

Locations and times for the concerts can be accessed here.

Below is the 2024 Fleet Week schedule:

MONDAY, Oct. 7:

Navy Band Southwest-Woodwind Quintet

TUESDAY, Oct. 8:

Navy Band Southwest-Woodwind Quintet

1st Marine Division Band-Brass Band

1st Marine Division Band-Woodwind Quintet

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 9:

Ship Tour Day 1: Pier 27, the USS Somerset from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Navy Band Southwest-Brass Band

1st Marine Division Band-Brass Band

USAF Band of the Golden West-Mobility

Navy Band Southwest-Woodwind Quintet

1st Marine Division Band-Woodwind Quintet

THURSDAY, Oct. 10:

Honor Our Fallen Concert

Parade of Ships from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Ship Tour Day 2: Pier 27, the USS Somerset from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. & Pier 35, the USCGC Bertholf from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

USAF Band of the Golden West-Mobility

Navy Band Southwest-Woodwind Quintet

Navy Band Southwest-Brass Band & SF Pride Band

1st MARDIV Band Wind Ensemble & NBSW Woodwind Quintet

FRIDAY, Oct. 11:

Parade of Ships from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Air Show

Fleet Week Expo

Silent Drill Platoon

Navy Band Southwest-Brass Band

Navy Band Southwest-Woodwind Quintet

1st MARDIV Ceremonial Band, Silent Drill Platoon, and Diamondbacks

Navy Band Southwest-Destroyers

1st Marine Division-Brass Band

Port Chicago 50 Play

SATURDAY, Oct. 12:

Air Show

Ship Tour Day 3: Ship Tour Day 2: Pier 27-the USS Somerset, Pier 30/32-the USS Tripoli, Pier 35-the USCGC Bertholf, all from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At Pier 15/17-Canadian Frigate HMCS Regina from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fleet Week Expo

Fleet Fest

Heroes Concert at Fleet Fest

Silent Drill Platoon

Navy Band Southwest-Brass Band

Navy Band Southwest-Woodwind Quintet

1st Marine Division-Brass Band

Navy Band Southwest-Destroyers

1st MARDIV Brass Band and Diamondbacks

Port Chicago 50 Play

SUNDAY, Oct. 13:

Air Show

Fleet Week Expo

Fleet Fest

Ship Tour Day 4: Ship Tour Day 2: Pier 27-the USS Somerset, Pier 30/32-the USS Tripoli, Pier 35-the USCGC Bertholf, all from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. At Pier 15/17-Canadian Frigate HMCS Regina from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Silent Drill Platoon

US Naval Sea Cadet Corps Band of the West Division

1st MARDIV Ceremonial Band, and NBSW Bands

MONDAY, Oct. 14:

Ship Tours Day 5: Pier 27-the USS Somerset, Pier 30/32-the USS Tripoli from

1st Marine Division - Ceremonial Band

High School Hand Challenge