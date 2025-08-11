Community mourns 4-year-old killed in Burlingame car accident

Family and friends are mourning a four-year-old boy who was killed by a 19-year-old driver in Burlingame, creating a large memorial of flowers and pictures on the sidewalk in front of a restaurant where he died.

The accident occurred Friday night on Donnelly Avenue near Burlingame Avenue outside Truffle Poke Bar.

Police said a 19-year-old woman from San Mateo was pulling out of a parking lot across the street and was hit by someone on an e-bike.

She accelerated onto the sidewalk and hit the 4-year-old and his 6-year-old sister, police said. Her white SUV also careened into the poke bar and caused some damage to the restaurant.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with officers, police said, and investigators do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash.

"Not in many years has something this tragic happened in our downtown area," said Lt. David Perna.

Neither the driver nor the boy have been identified.

Burlingame residents were out Sunday paying respects at the makeshift memorial. They left flowers, handwritten notes, smiling pictures of the boy and stuffed animals, like Cookie Monster, in front of the scene.

"It breaks our hearts," said a woman named Joan. "We can all identify. "We're all just one passing car away from it happening to us."

She said her heart also breaks for the boy's family who were out, likely enjoying a weekend night, and now "they have to go home to an empty room."

The girl is still in the hospital recovering from her injuries.

