Community mourns 'Grandpa Vicha,' 84, brutally attacked in San Francisco

Members of the AAPI community in San Francisco gathered to remember an elderly Thai man who died after an unprovoked attack last year.

Family and friends of "Grandpa Vicha" marched to honor him on Sunday and to denounce anti-Asian violence.

It was one year ago that 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee left home for his daily walk only to brutally knocked to the pavement on the corner of Fortuna and Anzavista Avenues. A neighbor's security video caught the violence.

"My father, Vicha, was like a friend to me," said Monthanus Ratanapakdee. "We are here today to mourn his passing."

Two people were arrested for the attack. Police said they did not find a motive for the attack.

‘Stop AAPI Hate’ reported there have been more than 10,000 violent incidents directed at since the start of the pandemic.

