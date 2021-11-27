Community-oriented shopping campaign launches in San Jose

A shop local initiative was launched in the South Bay on Saturday.

San Jose Mayor Liccardo encouraged the community to take part in the ‘Shop Local SJ' campaign.

Residents can submit their favorite mom-and-pop shops on the on the Silicon Valley Strong website, which includes a directory highlighting shops throughout the city.

Small businesses looking to beef up their online presence can also find free resources and tips on the site.

The recent rash of retail theft throughout the Bay Area has left business owners and shoppers wondering what holiday shopping will look like this year.

Black Friday was different as many stores didn't experience the types of crowds they have in the past.

"Despite the hopes of a robust recovery from the pandemic, many small businesses still struggle to stay afloat," said Mayor Liccardo. "By spending our dollars here in San José this holiday shopping season, we can each do our part to show appreciation to the hardworking shopkeepers and staff that keep our city vibrant."