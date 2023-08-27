Concord City Council selects developer for former Navy site

In a special session on Saturday, Concord City Council selected a new developer for the former site of the Concord Naval Weapons Station.

City Council unanimously approved Brookfield Properties to develop the 2,300-acre swath of land abandoned by the Navy over 20 years ago.

The land will be transformed into housing and millions of square feet of commercial space for shops and dining, and will feature a large open-space area as well.

The company says it will prioritize sustainability and community collaboration during that building process.

"In Concord, we might be the biggest city in Contra Costa County, but we're the big city with a small town feel," said Carlyn Obringer, Concord City Councilmember. "I know that all of us on the council get text messages about everything you can possibly think of from our constituents. And I take pride in that because I think that people trust us, and they engage with us. And so that's going to be my expectation with the master developer going forward as well."

The selection of the developer comes after a months-long search, after negotiations with a previous developer back in January failed.