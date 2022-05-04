Concord couple charged with murder in death of woman's husband

article

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a Concord couple with murder for killing the woman's husband in January.

Ismael Alvarez, 34, and 44-year-old Francesca Charlene Lopez are being held at the Martinez Detention Facility for the Jan. 31 killing of Felipe Lopez in Concord, prosecutors said.

Alvarez was arraigned Tuesday, while Francesca Lopez was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon in Contra Costa County Superior Court.

According to the District Attorney's Office, Alvarez and Francesca Lopez were in a relationship when they killed Felipe Lopez.

The pair is also charged with two special circumstances allegations for alleged murder for financial gain and murder in the course of a burglary.

Alvarez faces other allegations due to a prior conviction for attempted robbery in 2019.