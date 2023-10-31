Concord man accused of throwing explosives at police has checkered past

A Concord man who was arrested after he allegedly launched explosives from his car at police officers has a long rap sheet, according to the United States Attorney's Office.

The incident began when police learned that a man had allegedly demanded money from a parishioner at Saint Peter and Paul Church in North Beach. The suspect then reportedly punched the victim until he was unconscious. When police arrived to the church to respond, the suspect allegedly fled, leading police on a multi-city chase while throwing pipe bombs from his vehicle. The man was later identified as Daniel Garcia, 42, of Concord; he was booked into San Francisco County Jail on Sunday.

Garcia faces several felony charges including three counts of attempted murder, three counts of unlawful possession of an explosive device, two counts of igniting an explosive device with the intent to commit murder and aggravated assault.

However, this isn't the first time Garcia's had contact with police in the Bay Area.

In January of 2012, Garcia was found guilty of malicious use of explosives, possession of a destructive device in relation to a crime of violence and two counts of possession of unregistered destructive devices, the U.S. Attorneys' Office said. He was convicted for placing a bomb underneath an SUV which was parked next to an apartment building on Phoenix Drive in Fairfield in 2011. The bomb detonated, causing a fireball to send shrapnel flying into a nearby car and the apartment building.

Investigators on that case managed to piece together some parts of the bomb, and they later linked the device back to Garcia. Police determined that the SUV targeted in the explosion was owned by Garcia's former tenant. The tenant and Garcia had a dispute over a cable box and trash left inside the apartment that Garcia managed.

The owner of the car was able to put out the flames before police arrived, authorities said. The neighborhood was forced to evacuate as law enforcement, with the support of the Travis Air Force Base Explosives Team, checked for more explosives.

When law enforcement officers searched Garcia's house, they found a second bomb which had to be disabled. Garcia was located days later and arrested after a police stand-off.

Garcia was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for the crime. However, he was released in 2019 after challenging the conviction.

The San Francisco Police Department says Garcia could be back in court as early as Wednesday.