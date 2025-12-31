Two dead following 'family disturbance' in Concord: police

The Brief Two people inside a Concord home were found dead of gunshot wounds following a "family disturbance." One person at the home was arrested. Police did not share details on a potential motive.



A 61-year-old man was arrested at a Concord home on Wednesday for allegedly killing his elderly parents.

The two victims, a 90-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman, were found inside a Concord home with gunshot wounds following a "family disturbance" on Wednesday, according to police and KTVU's Henry Lee.

KTVU learned the victims' son, Kirk Richardson, is being held on suspicion of double murder.

Concord police share details

What we know:

In a brief statement, Concord police said they were called out to a home about 7 a.m. in the 3900 block of Walnut Avenue after someone called 911 to report some type of "family disturbance."

When police arrived, they found two people dead of gunshot wounds inside the house.

A Concord police car in the area of Walnut Avenue where officers were investigating a double homicide on Dec. 31, 2025.

What we don't know:

This is the second deadly family death in less than a month near Concord.

On Dec. 15, the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said someone was found dead inside their home on the 5100 block of Laurel Drive, and three other people were injured and taken to the hospital.

In both the cases, law enforcement said there were no outstanding suspects and no active threat to the community.

What you can do:

Anyone with information related to the Concord double homicide is asked to contact CPD Major Crimes Unit Detective Luciano at (925) 603-5831.