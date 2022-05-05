Concord middle school teacher arrested on suspicion of inappropriate acts with minors

article

A Concord middle school teacher has been arrested on suspicion of inappropriate acts with minors, Mt. Diablo Unified School District's superintendent announced Thursday.

Dean Walker, who was teaching at Pine Hollow Middle School was taken into custody on suspicion of multiple felony and misdemeanor counts and Concord police notified the school district Thursday, Superintendent Adam Clark said in a letter to district parents and staff.

The district learned in March about complaints connected to Walker and placed him on leave pending the investigation, Clark said.

Anyone with information about the case is being asked to call Concord Police Detective Demott at (925) 603-5851.