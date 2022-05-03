San Jose mayor, police call for further substance abuse testing of officers

San Jose's mayor and police chief plan to hold a news conference on Tuesday morning, calling for further alcohol and drug testing for officers to be included during current contract negotiations with the Police Officers Association.

Mayor Sam Liccardo and Chief Anthony Mata are also proposing more access and resources for mental health and substance abuse for officers.

The existing contract with the union is set to expire on June 30.

The news conference is at 11:30 a.m.

The announcement comes after it was revealed that San Jose rookie officer DeJon Packer died of substance abuse of fentanyl toxicity and KNTV reported that an unnamed officer was placed on administrative leave because he was under the influence of alcohol while working the baby kidnapping case of Brandan Cuellar last week.

