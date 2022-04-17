Concord police arrest juvenile in shooting death

Concord police said they arrested a juvenile in a Saturday morning shooting.

CPD said they received multiple calls that a man had been shot at approximately 9:53 a.m. at the corner of Meadow Ln and Johnson Drive.

The victim, who has not been identified, had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The juvenile suspect was not identified. Police said the suspect had evidence of the crime in his possession at the time of the arrest.

Anyone with information about this case or may have been a witness, is asked to call Concord Police Department Detective Espino at (925)-671-3426.

