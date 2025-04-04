Concord police fire shots, arrest driver with K-9 assistance

Concord police shot at a man who ran away from them and took him into custody with the assistance of a helicopter and K-9.

Police said an officer made a traffic stop on Thursday at 10:11 p.m. at Clayton Road and Ellis Street.

Police did not say why they made the traffic stop.

The 37-year-old driver from Richmond got out of the car and began running away, police said.

"During the foot chase of the driver, an officer involved shooting occurred," police said on Facebook, without explaining more.

Police fired shots at the man, but no one was struck or hurt, police said.

tHE Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office helicopter and K9 unit were called in to assist, and police said the driver was taken into custody.

Police also said he was found in possession of a gun during his arrest.

The driver was not identified.