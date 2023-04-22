Concord school transforms into 'Wonderland' for Pride Prom

Concord High School turned into "Wonderland" Saturday for the second annual Pride Prom in Contra Costa County. The event is for students in the LGBTIQ+ community and allies.

Juniors and seniors in the Mount Diablo Unified School District were invited, as well as students from Carondelet, De La Salle, and Clayton Valley Charter High School.

"It really lets you express yourself in a place where you are not going to feel judged or anything like that," said student Virgil Ullman.

Some students said they don’t feel comfortable at traditional prom or other school dances. Pride Prom serves as a safe space where they can have a support system.

"I think this is a huge step forward for me to be able to be myself and just kind of express who I am," said student Xavier Rabara-Tilton.

Prom night included a DJ, catered food, prizes, and a drag performance by Ana Mae Coxxx.

"It's one of the places where students get to see drag where they might not otherwise see," said Kathleen Krentz, the President of PFLAG Clayton/Concord. PFLAG Clayton/Concord sponsored the event.

Krentz said this year, the drag performance is more important than ever. Especially with anti-drag bills and other legislation that targets LGBTQ+ and trans rights.

Krentz said, "I think this is freeing for students to have a place to come and be celebrated when all that is going on elsewhere and is so visible to them on social media."