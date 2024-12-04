Congressman-elect Sam Liccardo: priorities, plans and strategy for working with Republican-controlled Congress



San Jose's former mayor, Sam Liccardo, is set to take the congressional seat soon to be vacated by longtime Congresswoman Anna Eshoo in January.

In a one-on-one interview with KTVU's Amber Lee, he talked about his priorities and plans.

The Democrat said his experience has taught him how to work with people who don't agree with him.

The congressman-elect was back in his district, visiting Paris Avenue, a bakery in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood.



He has spent recent weeks in Washington D.C. getting orientation for his new job representing District 16. It covers parts of Santa Clara and San Mateo counties.

Liccardo said his priorities are housing affordability and cost of living issues.

When asked how much he can realistically accomplish in a Republican-controlled Congress and a Republican president, Liccardo replied, "I went into this job knowing

we weren't going to get anything done without reaching across the aisle."

Liccardo said the portion of his district from Pacifica and south along the San Mateo County coastline, has needs including power, roads and internet access.

"I'll be hustling hard with our team to identify those grants where we can get dollars in place to build infrastructure that's important."

Liccardo planned to draw on his experience as a former prosecutor in Santa Clara County and Mayor of San Jose to help him get things done.

"There's no limit to what you can get done when you're willing to give other people credit. It's important, particularly in a legislature where you have 435 egos, you better find ways to give other people credit," said Liccardo.

Joe Viramontez, a San Jose resident, said he did not vote for Liccardo, but hopes he will listen to his constituents.

"We wonder if our voices are actually heard. A lot of times, we don't feel like they're heard," said Viramontez.

Mimi Brown, the owner of Paris Avenue Bakery, said she's anxious about the future.

"As an immigrant, I don't want us to go backwards, I want other countries to continue to see us being a leader," said Brown.

Liccardo said President Donald Trump's stance on deporting undocumented immigrants and increasing tariffs on foreign goods are raising concerns.

"I'm going to have the back of our community. There are a lot of folks who are concerned about what's to come."

He said sooner or later, Americans will realize everyone needs each other, even if they disagree. And the opportunity for progress comes with that realization.

Liccardo will be sworn into office on January 3.



