Congressman Ro Khanna hosts town hall post 2024 presidential election

article

It was standing room only at Sunnyvale Middle School for Congressman Ro Khanna's monthly town hall meeting, only four days after Donald Trump won the 2024 presidential election.

"There's a source of anxiety I've had people who've lived in this community for many, many years," said Khanna, "They're concerned if they're going to face immigration challenges. I've had women talk about concerns of abortion rights, particularly they have kids going to college in one of the states where abortion is being restricted."

Attendees said they were nervous, but the level of nervousness varied based on the issue.

One man told KTVU he was afraid for democracy, another was concerned about what JD Vance would do.

Rep. Khanna assured those in attendance that he will stand up for what he believes will serve those who he represents.

"I’m known to be very vocal where there are policies I disagree with," Khanna said. "If Donald Trump is rolling back environmental protection investments and technology, I’ll look for ways to find common ground."

Khanna also discussed how President-elect Trump's policies could impact tech workers in the Bay Area.

He told KTVU he hopes tech leaders who supported Trump can moderate Trump on climate and help him realize climate change is a threat.