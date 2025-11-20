SF Supervisor Connie Chan to run for Pelosi's congressional seat

article

The Brief City Supervisor Connie Chan officially announced on Thursday morning that she will run for Nancy Pelosi's congressional seat. Chan said her priorities include making sure San Francisco remains a sanctuary city and that the city will be affordable for everyone, not just the wealthy. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi announced her retirement earlier this month.



Another candidate is joining the race to fill the congressional seat held by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi, which represents San Francisco.

City Supervisor Connie Chan officially announced on Thursday morning that she will run for that seat.

She spoke exclusively to KTVU's Amber Lee before launching her campaign.

Chan said she decided to run for Pelosi's Congressional District 11 seat when Pelosi decided not to seek re-election after serving for nearly four decades.

Chan met with a KTVU crew at Land's End in the Richmond District, which she represents.

She said her two decades in public service and her work as the budget committee chair on the Board of Supervisors gives her the experience and skills to fight against President Donald Trump's attacks on immigrants, the LGBTQ community, people of color, and the working class.

"We are strategic. We're thoughtful. We can maneuver very difficult political terrain and still deliver resources that San Francisco deserves," said Chan.

Related article

She is an immigrant herself.

Chan came to the United States from Hong Kong when she was 13.

She launched her campaign with a video released on Thursday morning in which

Chan spoke about growing up with a single mother with a younger brother in a one-bedroom apartment in Chinatown.

Chan's priorities

Dig deeper:

Chan said her priorities include making sure San Francisco remains a sanctuary city and that the city will be affordable for everyone, not just the wealthy.

"We need to fight for those resources to make San Francisco better, and more support," she said. "And that also means healthcare, education as well as fair wage for our workers."

Other candidates

The backstory:

Chan faces at least two other candidates: California State Senator Scott Wiener and

Saikat Chakrabarti, former chief of staff to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

When asked why should San Franciscans should vote for her, Chan replied:

"Not only do I represent San Francisco values, I can deliver for San Francisco. San Francisco needs a fighter and defender of our values, but also someone who's pragmatic and has a strategic approach."

Chan has served as a legislative aide to former Supervisors Aaron Peskin, and Sophie Maxwell.

She also worked for Kamala Harris when Harris was San Francisco District Attorney.

She was a victim's advocate for the Asian community.

Chan is in her second term as District 1 supervisor.

Pelosi endorsed Chan in her current role.

Now, Chan says she has every intention of working hard to earn Pelosi's endorsement for the District 11 Congressional seat.

If elected, Chan would be the first Asian American to represent San Francisco in Congress.

Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU