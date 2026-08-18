Connie Chan picks up endorsement from Ro Khanna in San Francisco Congressional race

The Brief San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan held a town hall focused on young voters as she campaigns for the congressional seat long held by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. South Bay Congressman Ro Khanna joined Chan at the event to officially endorse her campaign, citing her multiracial coalition and values. Opponent State Sen. Scott Wiener declined an interview, but his campaign highlighted his record on housing and bringing down the cost of living.



San Francisco-San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan picked up a key endorsement Monday night as the race to win San Francisco's congressional seat heats up.

Khanna endorses Chan

Chan took her campaign for the seat long held by former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi before a crowd of supporters during a town hall focused on the priorities of young voters.

Recent polls show the election could be a close one come November.

During the event, Chan shared the stage with South Bay Congressman Ro Khanna, who is endorsing her.

"Connie has the right values for this district," Khanna said while addressing the crowd. "The fact that she's building a broad coalition, a multiracial coalition, also reflects San Francisco."

Chan told KTVU she is excited about the energy Khanna brings to her campaign. She stated that she is focused on issues including Medicare for All, affordable childcare, and free community college education.

"We fight for our immigrant community. We fight for the most vulnerable," Chan told the crowd. "We understand that making billionaires and their corporations pay their fair share builds a better future for our young people, so there's actually funding for them, for their education, for their healthcare, and homes and transit."

When asked why someone should vote for her over her opponent, Chan said, "Our record has shown that, as well as our agenda, our plan is really focusing on the working people."

Audience members submitted written questions to Chan during the public meeting.

"I'm excited to have an Asian American woman representing me," said audience member and Chan supporter Noelani Stewart. "I think she stands for working people in San Francisco. She's a San Franciscan. She's worked in the city for a long time."

KTVU reached out to Chan's opponent, California State Sen. Scott Wiener, and his supporters. Wiener declined a request for an interview, but his campaign issued a statement reading in part:

"Scott Wiener has spent his time in public service bringing down the cost of living and building more housing, and it's why he will actually put working families first when he gets to Congress."

Wiener supporter Barak Gila stood as a lone protester outside the town hall, stating he plans to vote for Wiener.

"Scott's been directly responsible for building affordable and market rate and all kinds of homes in S.F. and across the state," Gila said. "It upsets me when people call Connie Chan progressive when she opposes all of these progressive things."

Additionally, a group called GrowSF has launched GrowUSA to support Wiener for Congress, stating he has spent his career taking on difficult problems and fighting to deliver results.



Amber Lee is a reporter with KTVU. Email Amber at Amber.Lee@Fox.com or text/leave a message at 510-599-3922. Follow her on Facebook @AmberKTVU, Instagram @AmberKTVU or Twitter @AmberKTVU



