Highway 101 faces delays due to grass fire in Healdsburg

California Highway Patrol announced firefighters were fighting a grass fire in Healdsburg on Monday afternoon, shutting down Highway 101.

According to a 511 alert at 4:10 p.m., the right lane was blocked both northbound and southbound. The left lane was open in both directions.

The fire was reported 100% contained, according to Cal Fire.

Officials have not yet not yet released details on how the fire was caused.