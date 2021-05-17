Container ship towed to Oakland deemed 'seaworthy', cause of fire under investigation

article

A container ship that was damaged last week when it had an engine fire was towed to the Port of Oakland Monday evening, officials say.

NYK Delphinus arrived at Oakland Terminal Berth 22 at around 7 p.m., U.S. Coast Guard officials said. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The transit of the container ship began Sunday. It was brought in from 35 miles west of Point Reyes. Tugboats Patricia Ann, Revolution, Independence, Jamie Ann, and Delta Lindsay all aided in the tow as part of a unified command response involving the Coast Guard and other agencies.

There were no injuries reported as a result of the fire. All crew members, about two dozen of them, were safe and accounted for. Surveyors have deemed the ship "seaworthy." In addition, marine chemists said there was no pollution from the ship.

On Sunday, a team of firefighters boarded Delphinus to verify the engine room fire was extinguished.

The ship was headed for Port of Oakland Friday when the crew reported the fire to Coast Guard Sector San Francisco when it was 50 miles off the coast of Monterey just before 5 a.m.