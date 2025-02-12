Contra Costa County health officials warn of refinery fire risks

The Brief The Contra Costa County Health Department has since identified the substances released in the smoke. Health officials say the fire started during planned maintenance when hydrocarbons leaked and ignited. The Martinez Refining Company last faced scrutiny in 2022 when it accidentally released tons of toxic catalytic dust into the community.



Contra Costa County health officials say the community near the Martinez Refining Company was fortunate when a fire broke out earlier this month, but they are urging precautions to prevent future incidents.

On Feb. 1, a dark plume of smoke from the refinery was visible for miles. Residents reported strong odors, even with their home ventilation systems closed.

"I saw it and could smell it, even with my vents closed," said Gina Jeung of Benicia.

The Contra Costa County Health Department has since identified the substances released in the smoke, describing it as a mix of hydrocarbons, including benzene, hydrogen sulfide, sulfur dioxide, and xylene.

"We do know that some of them can contribute to cancer, heart disease, lung disease, asthma, and things like that," said Dr. Ori Tzvieli, the county’s health officer.

In a video statement, Tzvieli said most of the toxic smoke drifted north, away from populated areas.

"I think we dodged a bullet here," he said. "We were lucky this time the smoke went away from the populated areas. Next time, it might not."

Health officials say the fire started during planned maintenance when hydrocarbons leaked and ignited.

Community reaction

What they're saying:

"It is concerning," Jeung said. "I saw it, and this is not the first time it’s happened."

Others in the community have mixed reactions.

"You always are going to worry about it. I remember as a kid going to Elementary school we used to have lockdowns because of refinery fires," said Neira Salihovic of Martinez.

David Ballard, a Martinez resident of 17 years, said he has never experienced significant issues.

"I've never had anything happen, just a little bit of ash on the car," Ballard said.

The Martinez Refining Company last faced scrutiny in 2022 when it accidentally released tons of toxic catalytic dust into the community.

The county health department plans to hire an independent company to review the cause of the recent fire and explore ways to prevent similar incidents.