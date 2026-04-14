Contra Costa DA highlights office's work while 'chasing justice'

The Brief Contra Costa County DA Diana Becton sat down with KTVU to discuss her office's work over the past year. She is the first woman and African American to serve in the position. The former judge released her first-ever annual report.



Diana Becton, the first woman and African American to be elected district attorney in Contra Costa County, said her mission is simple.

"Chasing justice. That's what we do here, every single day," Becton said Tuesday in an exclusive interview with KTVU as she discussed the work her office has done over the past year.

Becton, a former judge who has been DA since 2017, said among her priorities is seeking justice for victims.

"We're trying to do the best job that we can to make sure that we are part of the equation for safety in our community," she said.

DA releases first-ever annual report

What they're saying:

She also highlighted an annual report describing what her office has done in 2025, a publication that's a first for her office.

Becton also appeared Tuesday before the Board of Supervisors in Martinez to showcase her office's efforts.

"This report is about transparency. It is to let you know who we are," she told the board.

High-profile crimes and cold cases

The backstory:

For Becton, safety takes on many forms, including prosecuting criminals whether they're convicted felons, or law enforcement officers like the Antioch and Pittsburg officers convicted of misconduct.

She's also prosecuted cold cases, including a kidnapping-for-ransom case near San Ramon linked to the notorious "American Nightmare" predator Matthew Muller, who kidnapped and sexually assaulted Denise Huskins.

She has also gone after corporations like the Martinez Refinery, which agreed to pay $10 million for illegal flaring, leaking tanks and noxious odors.

So her plate is full, whether it's reducing gun violence, retail theft and human trafficking or focusing on restorative justice.

"We want to also make sure that there is fairness in our system, that there is equity, and that we're doing everything that we can to adequately represent the people of Contra Costa County," Becton said.

She successfully fended off a recall effort last year and will continue to be the district attorney through at least 2028.

Henry Lee is a KTVU crime reporter. E-mail Henry at Henry.Lee@fox.com and follow him on X @henrykleeKTVU and www.facebook.com/henrykleefan