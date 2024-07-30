Controversial new bike lanes in San Francisco's Potrero Hill get mixed reviews

Newly installed bike lanes are getting mixed reviews in one San Francisco neighborhood.

Some businesses are upset over the loss of parking and bicyclists tell us they feel more protected.

Gymworx on 17th Street in Potrero Hill used to have a full block of parking outside its entrance. It's since been replaced with a bike lane.

"There's chaos now, because people now park in the bike lane and block the traffic lane, so recently it's just been people beeping horns, people getting mad, bikes are having to go around," said owner Conor Maguire.

The Potrero Hill Montessori School on 17th told KTVU parents are no longer able to drop off or pick up their kids at the entrance. Most of the children are under 3 years old.

"What we've noticed is that people have been coming in less and less," said Philz Coffee barista Lamar Turner.

Philz Coffee said since the lanes were completed in early July, customers, particularly those who prefer to place mobile orders, tell workers the inconvenience has discouraged them from coming in as often.

"People have been coming in complaining left and right about how they have to walk around the corner or find parking somewhere else and finding parking here is already so difficult," said Turner.

SFMTA tells KTVU the project, called the 17th Street Quick-Build, is meant to improve safety for cyclists and pedestrians, between Potrero and Pennsylvania Avenues, and link the Dogpatch and Mission Bay with the Mission and Lower Haight.

"I am totally in favor of the bike lanes, when I plan my routes around the city, I look for the green carpet lanes because I want to feel safe," said Scott Brody, a bartender who works at Connecticut Yankee.

"There's still a ton of parking in this neighborhood. I live in North Beach, there's no parking in North Beach and there never has been," he added.

Daniel Bennett is an avid cyclist who works at Clayroom on 17th Street.

"I'm kind of like cry about it," said Bennett. "At least it makes me feel more safe. I've had friends who got hit here, I've had people get really messed up. You get doored really gnarly."

Some businesses like Waterfront Automobile lost an entire block of parking, others like Desmoto Sport had parking reduced, and pushed further into the street.

Though the motorcycle repair shop said it hasn't lost any business, the owner is concerned about the speed of cyclists flying down 17th Street.

"They never stop at the stop signs," said Scott Jenkins. "If you're not watching customers walk out or when we try to go out on bikes, you could easily get hit."

SFMTA added that the project considered the needs of the mixed-use neighborhood and supporters include The Potrero Dogpatch Merchants Association and The Potrero Boosters.

It said the next step for the agency is to complete a Safe Streets Evaluation within 24 months of implementation. SFMTA will analyze the project before and after and review outcomes and determine design effectiveness.